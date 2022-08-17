Rumor: Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West are next on the MultiVersus roster

When MultiVersus elected to include LeBron James and a Gremlin from the ’80s to its roster of fighters, it very likely signaled to fans that the possibilities for additional characters could widen significantly. That assumption may only grow further if some newly discovered datamining has any merit, as voice lines for Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West have been unearthed.

The datamined discoveries come by Twitter user AisulMV, who posted some voice line previews of both Beetlejuice’s character and the Wicked Witch’s announcer lines, as well as a quote pull from Beetlejuice where he says, “You got a teammate named Deadman, right? I like that guy.” More intriguing still is that the video that featured Beetlejuice’s voice lines was disabled on Twitter because of a copyright strike.

This new data already adds to an existing fire of supposed leaked roster additions that include Gizmo from Gremlins, Neo from The Matrix, Fred Flintstone, Marvin the Martian, and a couple of characters from Mortal Kombat just to name a few. Obviously, grains of salt will need to be at the ready for all of these rumors, but at the same time perhaps players should be ready to prep for the Wicked Witch meta. And while we’re at it, let’s get really crazy: Add Roger Rabbit or the twister from Twister. Why not? It’s all fair game now.



Wicked Witch announcer voicelines ONLY

another post coming in a few with a bunch of random ones pic.twitter.com/lprvqs6znf — AisulMV (@AisulMV) August 15, 2022