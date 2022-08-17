Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak is an upcoming PC and mobile MMORPG featuring prominent Japanese talent

What’s in a name? If you’re the sort who is invested in major Japanese creators such as artist Yoshitaka Amano or the rock band Luna Sea, then the upcoming PC and mobile MMORPG Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak might have your number. Otherwise, you might want to wait until the game becomes available to see how it actually plays.

What gameplay does consist of, according to the Steam page, is the opportunity to take on dungeons with others, join in PvP sieges with up to 200 players, take up several jobs and modify them through an attribute system, and craft equipment through an expertise system. The game also touts character and monster design by Yoshitaka Amano, a featured song from Luna Sea, and music from Japanese music studio Monaca.

A release date for Eternal Kingdom isn’t tied down, but the Steam page does note a launch for sometime this summer. Until then, there’s a video of gameplay in action awaiting below the break.

