Destiny 2 hypes up its August 23 showcase and upcoming changes to Arc subclasses

Just in case you forgot, the devs of Destiny 2 would like fans to remember that Tuesday, August 23rd, will bring a showcase presentation to outline what’s next for the looter shooter while also talking up a few new details related to the event.

First off, the showcase will provide multilingual support for French, Simplified Chinese, Korean, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese for the actual broadcast itself. We should note that the pre-show will be in English only, but the main event that starts at 12:00 p.m. EDT will accommodate more languages.

Another big feature of the showcase is a look at “Arc 3.0,” which will bring revamps and reworks to Arc subclasses much like Void and Solar subclasses got. Fans who like to ride (or throw or swing or shoot) the lightning can get an advanced deep-dive that outlines overall design choices and class-specific changes to their set of zappy powers.



