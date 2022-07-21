Destiny 2 unveils a teaser for an upcoming showcase of ‘what’s next’ premiering August 23

Yes, this is one of those “announcement of an announcement” kind of news posts, but for fans of Destiny 2 it’s possibly a reason to get excited. Developer Bungie has put out a teaser for an upcoming showcase for the shooter, promising that viewers will get to “witness what’s next.”

As one would expect out of a teaser, things are generally left pretty vague, but it is no less full of foreboding as it references the very end of the game’s story sequences as well as the ever-looming threat of the Witness and its ongoing aspirations to “save” the denizens of Sol.

The Destiny 2 Showcase will premiere on Tuesday, August 23rd.

