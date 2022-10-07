Splatoon players will settle an age-old Pokemon question in November’s Splatfest

We recently talked about Splatoon 3‘s first Splatfest, calling it a bit rocky but fun. And while we don’t know anything about October’s Splatfest (aside from hoping the tradition of a Halloween-themed one continues), we do know that November’s is centered on a Pokemon collab that asks, “When choosing your partner Pokemon, which type would you choose: Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type?”

We’ve had Pokemon-themed Splatfests before, but those were limited to versions. With three options, we can finally duke it out to show that Water is the best choice decide.

BREAKING NEWS! The next Splatfest in #Splatoon3 will be a Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration! Will you choose Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? Special tees will be available for purchase only at #NintendoNYC at a future date. Stay tuned for details, and stay fresh! pic.twitter.com/RBzpg1sAQd — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 7, 2022

We also know that there will be physical Splatfest x Pokemon Spatfest-style shirts available at least from The Pokemon Center in New York, but there are no full details at the moment. Note that each shirt shows a silhouette of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters, so it’ll be a nice piece of merchandise for those of us with overlapping tastes if we can get our hands/tentacles on them.

The Splatfest itself is occurring from 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, November 11th, until the same time on on Sunday, November 13th. Pokemon GO players already know Community Day will be November 12th, but there are no further details about it at this point in time, so maybe factor that in. And of course, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Friday, November 18th, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

There is some concern that there won’t be an October Splatfest, as the post says the Pokemon collab is the “next Splatfest.” There are no counterpoints aside from tradition, though some people think Halloween season may see the first Big Run, a kind of Salmon Run that takes place outside the traditional Salmon Run. Nintendo said they take place in “the city,” but the only preview we’ve seen looks like it takes place in Wahoo World, so it may be in traditional Turf War stages.

Again, we don’t know anything about the October Splatfest, but for any/all Splat 3 Splatfests, remember we now have Splatfest Sneak Peek, a period of time when you can build points for your team by playing and earning Conch shells via your catalog levels. So if you need some time to prepare for the upcoming Pokemon game but have work to finish beforehand, Sneak Peek may be a good time to grind in some votes. Even if you won’t be playing in Turf War, PvE fans can still contribute before and during the event with their shells.

Also, remember that during the event, you have to wear a Splatfest Tee. You may wish to prepare head and foot gear beforehand. I’d recommend leveling up some armor you can grind for extra chunks used for gear customization, but also save some cash so you can scrub that Splatfest Tee for easy chunk grinding. Scrubbing the Splatfest Tee only costs 2,000 coins, as opposed the 20,000 it costs to scrub any other piece of equipment.

Finally, for you die-hards, there’ll be a Japanese Splatoon/Pokemon crossover concert on YouTube at 10:30 p.m. EDT on October 8th. There won’t be any subtitles for non-Japanese speakers, sadly, but if the inklings sing in their own language, everyone should be able to enjoy the concert equally.