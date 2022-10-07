Betawatch: Star Citizen’s leaked footage and whale stuffies

Oh, Star Citizen, I would facetiously say that you should never change but that would imply there was a thin chance of that ever happening in the first place. There’s some test footage of the much-delayed Squadron 42 that has been leaked, showing what is definitely something people have been waiting for more than nine years for, and the game has also announced that it’s scaling back one of its digital magazines. But hey, soft ships! And… whales.
Other beta news that is not currently encroaching on Duke Nukem Forever’s development timeline:
- Embers Adrift has a launch date of October 15th, with a box price and a subscription-only model. We’re glad about the launch date, definitely.
- Past Fate is delaying its early access, but it is making combat tougher! So, you know, swings and roundabouts.
- After Last Oasis promised it was definitely going harder on PvE with its last update, it’s now asking if it should even have PvE at all. This is something that should be asked when your product is already for sale for money.
- Cinderstone Online is selling beta access with further plans for weekly patches, for those who are curious about the game.
This Betawatch upset me. This made me upset. I’m not happy about it. I would, however, be happier if you took a look at our list of games currently in testing and let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing. Not, like, lots happier? But I would appreciate the effort just the same. You’re fine. Nobody is mad at you.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta, launches October 15th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Early access
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha, closed beta on September 28th
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Wild Terra 2: Early access