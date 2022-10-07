Supposed Squadron 42 sizzle reel from this year’s CitizenCon starts spreading across the internet

Cloud Imperium has unsurprisingly been making a lot of hay about this weekend’s CitizenCon event for Star Citizen and Squadron 42, but it looks like a leak may have sprung before the event even kicks off, assuming the video is even meant to debut at the showcase.

One YouTuber has uploaded the nine minute-long clip (and plastered music all over it because the original footage is silent), which showcases several vista shots, some NPC chatter, and a bit of ship-based combat against some Vanduul foes. It’s arguably spoiler-y even if its silent nature doesn’t betray any major story beats, but those who don’t mind one way or the other can click the link above, assuming the footage hasn’t been struck down.

The video in question has sparked plenty of discussion, debate, and skepticism among Star Citizen fans. Remarks on one Reddit thread and comments in a related YouTube video suggest that the footage isn’t meant for CitizenCon but is from an internal dev video from last year, while the same SC subreddit has sparked a conversation about leak policies and leaks in general. In any case, there’s only a day left to wait and see what actually comes out of the event.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
