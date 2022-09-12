Star Citizen’s CitizenCon officially kicks off on October 8 – here’s what to expect

Followers of Star Citizen have likely heard some early rumblings about the game’s annual CitizenCon showcase, but now they have much more information about when the event is happening and what to expect as CIG has officially pulled back that curtain.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 8th, starting at 11:00 a.m. EST, and it will once again be streamed live on Twitch for everyone to see. The landing site for the event has outlined the panels that will be part of the showcase, which promises to take players on a tour through the Pyro system’s planets and moons, discuss the new investigation mission type, preview “enormous” underground facilities and their new gameplay possibilities, and share details on new ship-based features involving power management and speed management. On the subject of ships, there will also be a showcase of new ships in the works.

In the meantime, Star Citizen’s usual episode of Star Citizen Live brought on members of its narrative team to talk about the game’s lore, including the name of the crab monster. This is a vital lore detail, people, so pay attention.