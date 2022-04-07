NetEase announces closed beta for new hardcore mobile MMORPG DarkBind

NetEase has another action MMORPG on deck: It’s called DarkBind, and it’s set to launch in both North America and Japan, with closed beta beginning… today. The company is touting as a “dark fantast mobile action MMORPG with rich customization and hardcore combat,” with “realistic graphics,” customizable skill sets, multiple settings, special bosses, and a PvP system to go with the hardcore PvP challenges.

“DarkBind is an Action MMORPG that features a thrilling combat system set in a dark, magical world. As NetEase Games’ latest venture into the hardcore ACTMMO field, the game has been designed with overseas players in mind when it comes to themes, operations, character development, and PvP activities. The innovative combination of action and multiplayer elements, along with unique themes, high-quality art, and a magnificent mythological worldview, will provide players with a mobile gaming experience like never before. The game is still in development, with the first closed beta test to be rolled out in North America and Japan on April 7.”

Gamers can already check the early access closed beta on GooglePlay.