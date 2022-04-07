Guild Wars 2’s unnamed fourth expansion has announced its narrative director

Back in March, ArenaNet promised many big things coming to Guild Wars 2 in the future, including a fourth expansion after End of Dragons. While the studio admitted at the time it won’t be talking much about that expansion for a while as it’s still very early days (and with likely a couple of years of living story in the meantime), it’s still welcome news to know that the game has a strong future.

And while we still don’t know where the plot is going to take us next, we do know who’s going to take us there: Indigo (Boock) Linde.

“I can say the thing now! I am the Narrative Lead on Expansion 4 of

@GuildWars2,” Linde wrote on Twitter in a tweet amplified by Narrative Director and veteran birb Bobby Stein. “I’m thrilled that @barefootmatthew [Matthew Medina] is my design half and, oh, the shenanigans y’all are in for.”

Reddit is abuzz with the news, poring over Linde’s entry on the wiki, which suggests she’s worked on quite a bit of the game and End of Dragons, including elites, jade bots, and New Kaineng itself, as well as the upcoming relaunch of the first season of the living world).