Overwatch alters one of Zarya’s legendary skins to avoid any possible association with the Russian invasion of Ukraine

One of Zarya’s legendary skins in Overwatch has received an unannounced but very important change with the game’s recent patch: The skin no longer has a Z on it. This is remarkably important. See, if you’ve somehow missed it, the Z has become a symbol of the Russian military during its invasion and brutal attack upon Ukraine (the meaning of the symbol is ambiguous, but there’s a good breakdown available if you want to dig into that rabbit hole). Zarya’s Z predates the invasion, but it was obviously a bad look for a Russian character in a video game to retain in 2022.

Blizzard hasn’t publicized this change, but fans noted first on the game’s subreddit that the Z was now gone from her outfit (it previously was placed on the upper-left portion of her costume just below the collar). This is hardly the first time that Blizzard has modified a portion of the game in response to player outcry and/or thinking better of a decision, but it’s clearly a good sign of the team standing in solidarity with a good cause.

And no, we don’t know why the outfit had a Z in the first place. Maybe she just likes her initials. (The skin long predates the letter being a war symbol, for the record.)