Wizard101’s KingsIsle sells Ukraine charity bundle, proceeds to reclaim EU publishing

One of many game studios looking to help with humanitarian relief in the Ukraine is KingsIsle. The studio announced that it is standing with the besieged country by selling a $5 “Glorious Hero” cosmetic set in Wizard101. This appears to be the same charity event previously announced by Gamigo, whose parent company owns KingsIsle.

“One hundred percent of net earnings of this new bundle will be donated to support affected families and children from Ukraine,” promised KingsIsle.

That’s not the only major Wizard101 development these days, either. As first announced in the MGI Q4 2021 investor report, KingsIsle and Gamigo are taking over operation of the European servers from Gameforge sometime in Q2 2022.

“It’s our goal to make this transition as seamless as possible. Please be assured that your game progress and crowns balance will be maintained after the switch,” said the studio.

The devs also put together a video to discuss Spellements: