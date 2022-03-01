Conan Chop Chop launches today as Funcom donates $100K of its proceeds to Ukraine Red Cross

As promised, the long-overdue Conan Chop Chop has finally formally launched today for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and if you pick it up, you’ll be helping Ukraine.

“Like most of the world, the horrible events taking place in Ukraine are at the forefront of our minds,” Funcom said in its press release this morning. “We want to take this opportunity to bring awareness to the humanitarian crisis and do our small part to help. Funcom will be donating 100,000 USD of the proceeds from Conan Chop Chop to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine through the Red Cross.”

Conan Chop Chop, of course, is the Funcom-backed multiplayer roguelike from Mighty Kingdom, based on the now-Fucom-owned Conan the Barbarian IP featured in Age of Conan and Conan Exiles. Its marketing began back in 2019 as an April Fools’ joke that wasn’t.

“Conan Chop Chop, Funcom and Mighty Kingdom’s 1-4 player co-op roguelite party game, releases today on PC and consoles, completing its journey from pretend April Fools’ joke to living legend. Either solo or in online and local co-op, step into the leathery sandals of Hyboria’s greatest thin-limbed heroes to put a stick in the evil machinations of the treacherous wizard Thoth-Amon. Witness this gloriously mad take on the world of Conan the Barbarian in today’s launch trailer.”

The free demo is still available, and you might want to check it out before dropping cash, as our previewers found the game packed quite a punch that they weren’t expecting given the game’s cutesy facade.