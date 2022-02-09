Get your barbarian on as Conan Chop Chop finally launches on all platforms March 1

OSLO, Norway – February 9th, 2022 – Conan Chop Chop was first announced on April 1st three years ago, sending the world into a head-scratching frenzy with reactions ranging from “this can’t be real” to “oh, please be real”. Today, developer Mighty Kingdom and publisher Funcom announced that the biggest gaming event of the year is soon upon us: Conan Chop Chop launches March 1st on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox!

“Conan is a barbarian who has been forged in the flames of battle; his grit and determination, his blood, sweat and tears have made him the formidable warrior we all love,” said Kimbo Forrest, Creative Lead at Mighty Kingdom. “And our blood, sweat and tears have given you this: a Conan adventure unlike any the world has witnessed before. An experience not just for the veteran fans, but one to draw in and delight new audiences.”

Fully aware of today’s assets-driven media landscape, Funcom also released a smoking hot trailer, highlighting the multiplayer aspect of the game[.]

With its hilarious take on Conan the Barbarian’s world, Conan Chop Chop puts players into the leathery sandals of some of Hyboria’s greatest heroes as they battle to stop the treacherous wizard Thoth-Amon, evil incarnate and not a very nice guy. Cleverly positioned as a roguelite party game, with special emphasis on party, players get to throw themselves head-first into a 1-4 player multiplayer mayhem in both online and couch co-op. It has magically created maps, trillion of item combinations to loot, and an eclectic cast of curious critters ranging from self-replicating chickens to icky brain-spiders.

If neither the above nor the next-gen 2D graphics have convinced you, hopefully, the demo will. A chopped-up version of Conan Chop Chop will be available as part of the Steam Next Fest starting February 21st. Nintendo Switch gamers will also get the demo on the same day.

If you finally decide to splurge, the Funcom financial team also announced today – very excitedly – that Conan Chop Chop will be priced at $14.99 on PC and $19.99 on console. The game is available for pre-order starting today on both Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Despite the barbaric source material, steps have been taken to get the game rated ESRB E and PEGI 7+, making it a great fit for parents looking for an excuse to spend more time with their kids.