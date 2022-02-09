EverQuest’s 64-bit servers and clients are coming next week

It’s time, finally, for EverQuest to level up.

Daybreak announced that the long-running MMORPG will receive a major upgrade next week, as the studio plans to power up 64-bit servers and their associated clients. The big change is happening on Tuesday, February 15th, and will take a good chunk of the day. At that time, the 32-bit client will be sunsetted.

To prepare for the switch, Daybreak encouraged players to make sure that their computers meet the system requirements for the upgrade. “Most are already technologically prepared, but we definitely don’t want this to be a surprise for anyone who might not be ready,” said the studio.