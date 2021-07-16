Conan Chop Chop studio finally acknowledges and apologizes for latest delay

Just a few weeks ago, we pointed out that Conan Chop Chop, a Mighty Kingdom game being published by Funcom, was long overdue. The roguelike OARPG was announced in 2019, but the studios delayed the game from September 2019 into 2020 to add full online multiplayer, then delayed to February 2020, then delayed to Q2 2020, then delayed to later in 2020, then delayed to “early 2021.” Now it’s the middle of July, far past early 2021. As we noted, neither company had said a peep about the game since last December, although MOP reader Jack noticed the company briefly mentioned the game as a potential Q3 release in its June investor update. But that information hadn’t actually been communicated anywhere else by Mighty Kingdom or Funcom since the promises made last December.

Now, all these months later, the studios have finally piped up in an odd press release that’s not even signed, so we’re not entirely sure which company exactly is issuing the mea culpa, but a mea culpa it is, as the teams have said they won’t be announcing another release date until it’s fully ready.

“As the more observant of you may have noticed, we are way past ‘early 2021’ now, and Conan Chop Chop has not yet been released. It has now come to a point where we find ourselves having to reassure people that the game is in fact real, in development, and not just a never-ending April Fools’ Day joke. In fact, Conan Chop Chop had passed console certification earlier this year and was just a click of a button away from being uploaded to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch stores. However, some traditions are not easily broken. Play-testing revealed the potential for further improvements to gameplay, leading developer Mighty Kingdom and publisher Funcom to deliberate postponing the game once again.

“And while we are well-aware that some people will be disappointed by this news, perhaps even a bit bewildered, we assure you that the positives outweigh the negatives. Just like one of our previous delays was to add online multiplayer mode to Conan Chop Chop, all the other delays have been with the intent of further improving the game, whether it be by adding new features or tweaking existing ones. We also do not want further development of the game to cause unnecessary fatigue.

“So, yeah. We failed on our promise, and for that we are sorry. This time, however, we can absolutely guarantee that there will be no more delay announcements. Why? Because this time we’ll not be announcing a new release date until the game is finished, tested, certified and ready for launch. And because our postponement announcer was promised that this would not be a full-time job.”