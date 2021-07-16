Neverwinter gives a quick rundown of the changes coming to professions with its level squish

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
3
Spath

With the arrival of Neverwinter’s level squish with the Jewel of the North update on July 27th, players are going to have to deal with a lot of changes. Maybe even more than they realized because it turns out crafting is changing as well. And no, not just so that players can craft gear for the new Bard class (although that’s definitely in there) – profession levels are also getting squished down, with levels functionally divided by four and rounded up to give your new profession level.

There’s a chart if the math there isn’t quite clear, don’t worry.

The change to profession levels also matches changes to the item levels of crafted gear, which are generally getting a fair bit higher along the way. There are also some new tutorials for players who have been away from crafting for a while and have forgotten how it all works, so hopefully you can get back into the workshop and give Bards all the gear they’ll need as they level up.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

3
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Greaterdivinity

Probably gonna give this another spin soon. Hoping I get one of those emails from Cryptic for the goodies before that, but if not oh well. I guess I’ll try to finally finish leveling up a paladin (or really any character) for once.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
34 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Darthbawl

profession levels are also getting squished down, with levels functionally divided by four and rounded up to give your new profession level.

I called this the other day in Discord voice chat. Take the crafting level, divide by 4 since the level squish is on a factor of 4. Makes sense to me.

I don’t think they are doing that to character levels though, unless I read it wrong week ago when they said they were just jumping everyone to 20 when patch hits, even existing level 1 characters. Could be wrong about that.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
44 minutes ago
Reader
teppic

I once played this but the pay to win cash shop was so extreme I quit. I wish they’d drop that and go for cosmetics only, it’d probably attract a lot more people. I think they have lessened the grind somewhat though.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
1 hour ago