Neverwinter gives a quick rundown of the changes coming to professions with its level squish

With the arrival of Neverwinter’s level squish with the Jewel of the North update on July 27th, players are going to have to deal with a lot of changes. Maybe even more than they realized because it turns out crafting is changing as well. And no, not just so that players can craft gear for the new Bard class (although that’s definitely in there) – profession levels are also getting squished down, with levels functionally divided by four and rounded up to give your new profession level.
There’s a chart if the math there isn’t quite clear, don’t worry.get back into the workshop and give Bards all the gear they’ll need as they level up.
Source: Official Site
Probably gonna give this another spin soon. Hoping I get one of those emails from Cryptic for the goodies before that, but if not oh well. I guess I’ll try to finally finish leveling up a paladin (or really any character) for once.
I called this the other day in Discord voice chat. Take the crafting level, divide by 4 since the level squish is on a factor of 4. Makes sense to me.
I don’t think they are doing that to character levels though, unless I read it wrong week ago when they said they were just jumping everyone to 20 when patch hits, even existing level 1 characters. Could be wrong about that.
I once played this but the pay to win cash shop was so extreme I quit. I wish they’d drop that and go for cosmetics only, it’d probably attract a lot more people. I think they have lessened the grind somewhat though.