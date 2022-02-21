Multiplayer roguelite Conan Chop Chop launches PC demo ahead of March 1 release

Conan Chop Chop, the charmingly cartoony multiplayer roguelite that started life as an April Fool’s joke, has had a three year-long crawl into becoming a real game, but publisher Funcom and developer Mighty Kingdom finally pinned down a launch date of Tuesday, March 1st. Has it been worth the wait? Curious and eager players will get to see for themselves when the game releases demo versions on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The PC demo will be available on Steam today at 1:00 p.m. EST as part of the platform’s Summer Games Fest, while the Nintendo Switch version’s demo is due to land on Friday, February 25th, for North and South American players. The demo version is noted as a “chopped up” portion of the game, but it will let players experience some of the title’s distinctive style.

For those who are curious to see more, there’s a multiplayer preview trailer below, and we’ve got a stream lined up today at 12:00 p.m. EST with Chris and MJ on OPTV.



source: press release