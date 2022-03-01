Neverwinter parent company donates $2M in aid to Ukraine, IGDA calls on industry to condemn invasion

Since last week, we’ve been covering the game industry’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as game studios and esports teams divert launches, raise funding for humanitarian aid, and even hold peace marches in-game.

Just this morning, we noted that World of Tanks and World of Warships company Wargaming had pledged to evacuate employees from affected cities and donate $1 million to the Red Cross in Ukraine. Funcom and Mighty Kingdom also promised to reroute $100,000 US of the proceeds from today’s launch of Conan Chop Chop to the same destination.

Add another 2 million from Embracer Group and its CEO; that’s the company that recent bought Star Trek Online and Neverwinter company Perfect World and its subsidiary Cryptic Games. “We are with you,” THQ Nordic, also owned by Embracer, tweeted in both Russian and Ukrainian. “Hold on!”

This is our new parent company @embracergroup. Very proud to be apart of this company. pic.twitter.com/pmumH5o99l — Al Rivera (@CaptainGeko) March 1, 2022

EA’s Respawn announced last night that it was holding off on expanding the launch of Apex Mobile, “due to current world events”; the game is now slated to roll out March 7th.

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) also issued a statement today urging game companies to join them in condemning the invasion of Ukraine. “The IGDA stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis as Russian president Vladimir Putin leads an unprovoked invasion of the sovereign nation and is deeply concerned for its citizens, including over 30,000 video game industry professionals and their families,” it says.

“The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of the people of Ukraine, as well as the game developers whose lives have been uprooted as a result of the unprovoked aggression by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin. “The IGDA extends its support for Ukraine, its people, and the studios and game developers affected by this egregious breach of international law. As an international organization that values community and advocacy, we express our solidarity with Ukraine and our peers, friends, and colleagues within the Ukrainian game development community. “Today, the IGDA calls on the games industry to denounce the violent actions taken against Ukraine. “The game industry in Ukraine has grown exponentially over the last several years and has created a lasting impact on the global industry. The State of Ukrainian Industry reports over 400 game companies, branches, and teams make up Ukraine’s budding game development ecosystem, comprising 30,000+ employees. Studios include Ubisoft, Wargaming.net, GSC Game World, Frag Labs, Vostok Games, AB Games, and many more. “It is crucial for the game development community to come together and extend support for those impacted by the horrific violence from Russia’s military invasion. Accordingly, the IGDA will update this statement with new resources that we’ve identified and cultivated to support those affected by this warfare as they become available.”

