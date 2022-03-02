Zenith’s Ramen VR joins chorus of MMO studios donating to support Ukraine

Large gaming companies, organizations, and esports teams have been raising their voices – and wallets – in support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country last week. MMO congloms from Wargaming and Funcom to PWE’s Embracer Group have donated large sums of money to Ukraine relief efforts.

Ramen VR joins that list today – that’s the indie studio behind the newly launched virtual reality MMORPG Zenith, which we’ve been chronicling in our Choose My Adventure series for the past few weeks. Ramen notes that it has staff in Ukraine.

“Our goal with Zenith has always been to create a world of understanding, where diverse cultures could come together and make friends in harmony. That’s why our hearts are breaking as we watch the crisis in Ukraine unfold. At the same time we have team members in Ukraine who are witnessing these horrors firsthand – and they’ve asked for our help. Accordingly, we will donate the first $100,000 in income from game sales this week to the Ukrainian Red Cross and United Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid.”

