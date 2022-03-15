Niantic suspends Pokemon Go and Ingress in Russia, donates to support Ukraine

Late last week, Niantic announced that it was pulling its massively online alternate reality games from Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company made the announcement, which affects Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Ingress, on Twitter.

“We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine,” the studio wrote. “Niantic’s games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly.”

Niantic is effectively joining a long list of game developers and distributors who have already shut down operations in the sanctioned countries. And Niantic isn’t merely stopping sales because of sanctions and bank inaccessibility; it’s also made its games unplayable for the aggressor countries altogether as well as donating funds to “humanitarian organizations focused on supporting the people and refugees of Ukraine.”

