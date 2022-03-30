Fortnite and its community have now raised $100M for Ukrainian relief

Never let it be said that gamers — and their associated studios — can’t be compassionate and generous. Epic Games and Microsoft announced that along together with the Fortnite community, they have now raised over $100 million for various humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering in Ukraine.

“Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine,” the studio originally said. A week ago, it had raised $50M. Now it’s doubled that.

Epic said that it’s sending the funds “as quickly as we can,” with all proceeds from V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, subscriptions, and cosmetic packs going to this effort.

The charitable funds will be split between Direct Relief, Unicef, World Food Programme, The UN Refugee Agency, and World Central Kitchen.