Activision-Blizzard cuts sales to Russia, pledges support for Ukraine

Activision=Blizzard is the latest gaming company to cut ties with Russia in the wake of the country’s recent invasion into Ukraine.

“Today, we are announcing that Activision-Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues,” President and COO Daniel Alegre wrote on the company’s site. “We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people. I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team’s top priority.”

Alegre went on to state that Activision-Blizzard is matching donations at a 2:1 ratio of any employee who donates to relief organizations in Ukraine. “Together we have raised over $300,000 in this effort,” he said. “Next week we plan to add additional charities to choose from for consideration and also will raise the company matching limit from $1,000 to $10,000.”

He also praised “colleagues in Poland” for volunteering to help out with the flood of Ukrainian refugees in the country.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people,” Alegre said.

Source: Activision Blizzard via Wowhead
