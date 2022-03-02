Guild Wars 2 addresses End of Dragons bugs, rolls out new supply drop requisition and sales

With Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons out in the wild now almost two days, ArenaNet has been scurrying around in the background cleaning up errant bugs. Yesterday, the studio posted patch notes addressing several dozen bugs with client crashes, achievements, events, bosses, objectives, missions, lanterns, jade bots, fishing, and instances – including the crash that was wrecking the final story instance for players at the end of their journey.

Worth noting is that ArenaNet is also apparently running sales in conjunction with the launch festivities, in addition to rolling out a new Supply Drop Requisition. Of the sales, the most useful perks are up tomorrow, with the permanent teleport to friends and world event devices 20% off. As for the Supply Drop Requisitions, these act as mini battlepasses that cost 2400 gems ($30) and deliver cosmetic items, keys, dyes, and vouchers for four weeks.

If you’re still on the fence about playing the game, we can heartily recommend our own Flameseeker Chronicles column, as MOP’s Colin delivered his spoiler-free impressions of the entire expansion, and our introductory stream from just last night.