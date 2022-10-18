Riot Games buys up Wargaming support studio to help with Valorant and League of Legends

Riot Games has bought itself a shiny new studio. Or more specifically, a well-established one: Wargaming Sydney, which has been helping Wargaming out with development of World of Tanks and World of Warships and happens to be one of Australia’s largest and longest-running game studios, has been bought up by Riot.

The studio, which has been rechristened as Riot Sydney, will be brought along to help with the development of Riot’s live-service games including Valorant and League of Legends. The studio itself has been around for 25 years now, and according to a statement from Riot co-founder Marc Merrill, the Riot devs who worked with Wargaming Sydney in the past are confident in both the tech the studio has built and the people who built it.

To that point, the Sydney studio’s MMO middleware Bigworld Technology, which saw the studio get snapped up by Wargaming to begin with, is not part of the transaction. Regardless, Riot now has a new head count to aid in its live service projects.