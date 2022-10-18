World of Warcraft announces the Dragonflight pre-patch will roll out in two phases starting October 25

As it was speculated, so it has come to pass: World of Warcraft‘s pre-patch for Dragonflight will roll out on October 25th. Or at least half of it will; the pre-patch is being split into two phases, with the first phase arriving on October 25th. That’ll include new talent trees for every spec in the game, the ability for every race to be Mages, Priests, and Rogues, and the HUD UI customization features.

Meanwhile, the second phase will roll out on November 15th, bringing with it the option to make and play your Dracthyr Evoker as well as the newly revamped Uldaman dungeon. Players will also be forced to contend with primal storms covering zones around Azeroth, setting up the next expansion and giving players plenty to do ahead of the full expansion launch scheduled for November 28th. So mark your calendars, check through all of the new features coming with the pre-patch, and get ready to start in on the next expansion to the game next Tuesday.