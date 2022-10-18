Mortal Online 2 plans another large scale battle test and promises ‘small surprises’ in this week’s update

Earlier this month, Mortal Online 2 put out a call for players to join in on a large scale battle to stress the sandbox’s servers, and sure enough, those tests discovered a bottleneck that caused long delays in large group fights.

Even better, the devs at Star Vault believe they’ll have a fix for the bottleneck in question ready as part of update 1.0.7, which should go live later this week. The devs are also promising that the patch will hold a few “small surprises” for players to look forward to when the patch notes go live. Otherwise, this patch will primarily optimize the backend code base.

Before then, the devs are planning another large battle test event to see if the bottleneck has well and truly been defeated. Players are invited to once again congregate outside of Meduli this Thursday, October 20th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT to see how things look.

As for MO2’s future, Star Vault is planning to have an update roadmap shared with players in the near future, which will outline plans like special attacks for each weapon type and other “juicy” items.