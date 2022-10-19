Magic Online has made its formal move to Daybreak Game Company

One of the longest-running Magic the Gathering video games jumped ship this week to come under the command of Daybreak. Magic Online officially made the switch from decaf to Daybreak on Tuesday, where the studio will continue to develop the digital card game as well as publish it.

To access Daybreak’s version of the game, players will need to uninstall the old client and install a new one. The switch comes with a new set of forums as well.

“We are excited to announce that Magic Online will be moving to Daybreak Games’s servers next week—the final step in a year-long transition process intended to help ensure long-term Magic Online growth and continued service for our game’s many fans. Whether your favorite format is Modern, Commander, or one of many others, you can rest assured knowing that the online game you’ve loved for 20 years will be in capable hands,” Wizards of the Coast said last week.

The transition is taking place during the Dominaria United set and season, and as such, Daybreak is running format challenges every weekend and offering some alternative play options.

MTGO is LIVE: This is Wave 3 – Leagues are now unpaused – thank you for your patience. We did run into an issue with 2-Player queues, so those are being kept out for now. All Limited Queues and Scheduled Events are posted. Enjoy! — Magic Online (@MagicOnline) October 19, 2022

It’s a new day for Magic Online as the game officially moves to Daybreak Games' servers today! In an official letter posted to the Magic Online community, the Daybreak team has introduced themselves and provided goals and plans for the year. Read it here: https://t.co/deo811Bj7t pic.twitter.com/eSpAmZSQoQ — Daybreak Games (@DaybreakGames) October 19, 2022