Massively on the Go: The Pokemon Go outlook for November 2022

After several several, constant event failures, Niantic still hasn’t offered up a November blog for Pokemon GO. But it did release another homemade infographic and send press the details after publishing it. You’ll have to forgive the sour notes here, as anyone who followed our October updates saw constant warnings of broken features, including the disabling of the Go+, which wasn’t officially announced in-game until October 31st, a full four days after the fact and on the final day of an event. Worse is that the event had a paid version I can tell you no one will be refunded for, or I’ll throw away all my max potions.

With it being November, we’re now down both the August and October dev diaries, which is only a mixed bag if seen through rose-tinted glasses. The Go+ is now working (and first announced by an unofficial channel rather than Niantic) but only after one event ended and a second being half over . Niantic is pushing sticker “fixes” when so much else is broken. And naturally, there’s no word on what, if anything, the company will do for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.

So what’s Niantic doing in November to make up for all the fires in October? Fair question.

First, we have the Dia de Muertos event from November 1st to 2nd. While this event was announced weeks ago, even before the second part of the Halloween event, the studio didn’t answer our questions about the event, which has historically cut out most of the world and required specifically spelling out which countries could participate.

The event doesn’t offer much more than costume unless you’re still looking for a great Litwick to evolve (which is fine, as it’s very useful as a Ghost and a Fire type), but to what extent you can hunt them is still unknown because, again, Niantic hasn’t explained who can participate, only that certain countries will get more than others. At worst, if it’s like the previous Day of the Dead events, players outside “Latin America and the Caribbean” will at least get timed research quests and a free (or maybe paid) avatar item. It’s not exactly a huge loss since the event was largely a good way to get Litwick when it was rare, but I think that concern’s less a priority with its Community Day done and the December CD round-up coming soon.

Speaking of which, November 5th (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time) is Dratini Classic Community Day. The event move isn’t great, so if you’ve missed it in the past, maybe just grab it on one or two pokemon. Otherwise, Dragonite is still a very useful raid pokemon and PvP choice, and more so without it’s CD move. Use the event not only to farm the pokemon but XL candy. I’d recommend Mega Charizard X for this, as you can still get XL Candy in Giratina raids and boost raid damage with it. There’s also triple stardust, so you may want to save some research pokemon for that.

The normal Community Day will be on November 12th (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local) and for Teddiursa. Of note, it will also have its third, Hisuian evolution, Ursaluna. The jury’s still out on this one, so stay tuned, but I should note that this will be the first pokemon that evolves based on moon phases. As Niantic has screwed up almost every new addition recently, I’d advise all readers (especially in New Zealand) to follow social media before evolving their pokemon. Again, the December round-up event is soon anyway, so even if you forget to evolve one of your bears, you’ll have a second chance in about a month, and hopefully any kinks will be worked out by then if Niantic screws over your time zone.

As you can see, the rest of the month is not exactly looking bright. Guzzlord, the next new Ultra Beast, isn’t really something to write home about, in PvE or PvP. Origin Forme Giratina’s still useful, and Nihelego at the end of the month is too. For Megas, I’d hope most people have Mega Gyarados already. Mega Houndoom is fairly useful too, not only in terms of damage but in typing as well, especially if you live in a sunny area of the world.

The November 1st spotlight hour will be good for shiny hunting costume Duscs and making some stardust, but again, if you’re low on Star pieces (this month’s research reward, along with Starmie, which gives some extra dust itself), save it for November 5th’s CD. November 8th’s not bad for PvP fans as Croagunk’s line has some PvP value. November 15th is basically catch-up night, as Porygon’s not super useful but not exactly common (though it too has had a Community Day), and if you’re full on candy for it, there’s always your meltan box to use. November 22nd is a bit more interesting, as Petilil has a Hisuian form. You may want to find one for future investment, and the double candy from transfers should help make you ready for its eventual release (and making room for the December round-up event). November 29th’s Hoothoot is mostly for fans of the owl pokemon or evolving whatever new pokemon you’ve got laying around.

Admittedly, that’s all a bit underwhelming, but there are some other considerations to be made.

November 9th to 17th is the Greedy Gluttons Event, weirdly the day after Guzzlord arrives. As always, we have no info on this event, but I figure at least Greedent will be involved, and it’s a useable if spicy Ultra League pick. It’s a bit early for Thanksgiving, but it’s hard to deny the influence from the title, plus it’s November, when America has its turkey day.

Frightfully enough, there are Elite Raids planned for November 13th. This could be Hoopa again, but who knows. It’s also unknown if Niantic learned anything from the last rocky event. All we can do is make sure our local communities know it’s coming and hope for the best.

Nov 14th to 17th will be a Team GO Rocket Takeover – and it’s a much-needed one too. We figure there’ll be a new shadow pokemon from Giovani and the ability to TM some of those Shadow Pokemon you’ve been hoarding, but those are just guesses. Still, have your shadow ‘mon ready, especially any that you want to evolve in December that have Community Day abilities.

Something called “Astral Eclipse Event” is coming from November 23rd to 28th, and it most likely has to do with Cosmog’s final two forms. We’ll once again have to wait and see.

Finally, November 27th is a mystery event. The date’s too late for Scarlet and Violet’s Nov 18 release date, so I don’t think they’re related, but as always, we’ll have to wait and see.

By all accounts, players should keep expectations low for this month. Poor communication hasn’t let up, bugs have increased, and disappointment seems be the norm. We may have to hope Santa brings us something to be excited for next month.

Massively OP's Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!