‘Cozy co-op farm sim’ Fae Farm lists a spring 2023 launch window on Nintendo Switch site and social media

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

This past September we were all invited to the “magical and cozy co-op farm sim” Fae Farm, a new game from Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs that promised all of the comfy and lighthearted sub-genre trappings in its initial reveal. At the time, the game simply noted a launch window of sometime in the second quarter of 2023, but both the game’s Nintendo Switch page and Twitter account now herald a release window of spring 2023.

Much of the information about the game itself hasn’t really been elaborated on, but the game’s Twitter account has been particularly active, and Phoenix Labs creative director Katie De Sousa penned a letter about the game’s creation, from its early concepts to internal testing to the expansion of the team meant to make the game a reality. Additionally, the game is set to be a part of the Wholesome Games’ Wholesome Snack showcase on Thursday, December 8th, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

sources: Nintendo Switch site via MMO Fallout, Phoenix Labs website, Twitter
Advertisement
Previous articleStarship Troopers Extermination is a 12-player co-op FPS that lets players do their part against the bugs
Next articleMassively OP Podcast Episode 398: Much ado about pie

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments