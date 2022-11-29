Massively OP Podcast Episode 398: Much ado about pie

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dragonflight’s launch, Albion Online’s new update, Camelot Unchained’s financial windfall, ZeniMax’s secret MMO, and a whole lotta talk about pie. Hey, we were hungry!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

