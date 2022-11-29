Massively OP Podcast Episode 398: Much ado about pie

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dragonflight’s launch, Albion Online’s new update, Camelot Unchained’s financial windfall, ZeniMax’s secret MMO, and a whole lotta talk about pie. Hey, we were hungry!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, New World
- News: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, FTC may challenge Microsoft acquisition
- News: Albion Online’s Beyond the Veil, sub price hike
- News: Camelot Unchained studio picks up over $15M in funding
- News: ZeniMax’s secret MMO has over 200 devs working on it
- News: Guild Wars 2 increases potential inventory space
- Mailbag: Gaming mice
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 398
- Podcast theme: “Dragonflight Theme” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement