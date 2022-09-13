Fae Farm is a ‘magical and cozy co-op farm sim’ coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Most of our readers know Phoenix Labs as the dev studio behind the multiplayer co-op monster slayer Dauntless, but the studio’s newly announced game is a complete and delightful 180° turn from that premise. Say hello to Fae Farm, which describes itself as a “magical and cozy co-op farm sim” and “a love letter to farming and life sims” that’s coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.

“In Fae Farm, players take on the role of an adventurer invited to join a friendly community and create a home, while restoring harmony to the land of Azoria. Alone or with friends, players will build out their homesteads, explore varied environments, gather resources, and plumb the depths of the world to uncover the magic they’ll need to rebuild Azoria.”

Sure enough, the announcement trailer showcases how the game embraces the trappings of the life sim sub-genre, with players fishing, farming, decorating houses, and plumbing dungeons in either solo or multiplayer with up to three others. Fae Farm is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch sometime in the second quarter of 2023, but players can take a peek at this adorable title in the trailer and gallery of images below.





