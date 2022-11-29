Harry Potter Magic Awakened devs promise to work ‘day and night’ following delay to 2023

Earlier this month, the foregone conclusion that mobile CCG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened wouldn’t make a 2022 release was officially confirmed as the devs announced a launch sometime next year. A letter from the Korean dev team went out shortly after, which provides a bit more context and a lot more apology according to a fan translation on Reddit.

The address promises that the team is “working hard day and night in the process of preparing a better environment, exclusive content and operating plans and content that will satisfy wizards all over the world,” which suggests that monetization plans are one of the primary reasons for the delay. The letter otherwise continues to apologize for the delay and acknowledges player concerns. “Before long, many wizards will be in front of Platform 9 ¾, getting on their train heading to Hogwarts and the adventures of the Wizarding World,” the post closes.



저희를 기다려 주시는 많은 마법사 여러분,

좋은 모습으로 여러분을 맞이 하기 위해

많은 준비를 하는 과정에서 글로벌 런칭이 지연되고 있는 점

진심으로 죄송하다는 말씀드립니다. 늦어지는 만큼, 더 좋은 모습으로 마법사 분들을

만나뵐 수 있도록 계속해서 노력하도록 하겠습니다.

감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/Z8kmTefDJx — 해리포터: 깨어난 마법 (@HarryPotterMAKR) November 18, 2022