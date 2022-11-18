Harry Potter Magic Awakened announces plans for a 2023 launch as it tightens up the game

NetEase’s mobile MMOTCG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been doing a lot of previewing, singing, and pre-registering, but it hasn’t done a lot of release date announcing and we’re nearly done with 2022. If that led you to conclude that it’s not arriving this year, then an official announcement has confirmed as much: The game is going to slip into 2023 instead.

This launch will still be a global affair, but the tweet confirms that “the team needs a little more time to be able to deliver the best possible gaming experience.” As for when in 2023 it will release, that’s up to interpretation, and many fans already are offering their armchair assessments, particularly as the open world single-player RPG Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10th, 2023. In any event, it’s likely going to be a few months yet before fans can have Hogwarts in their pockets.



We wanted to provide an update to players that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will now launch globally in 2023, as the team needs a little more time to be able to deliver the best possible gaming experience. We look forward to bringing the game to the community worldwide next year. — HPMagicAwakened (@hpmagicawakened) November 17, 2022