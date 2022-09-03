NetEase’s Harry Potter Magic Awakened TCG shares a video preview of gameplay features

At the beginning of this year we reported on the reveal of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a mobile MMOTCG from NetEase, Warner Bros., and Portkey Games that promises a number of activities including a dueling arena, action on the Quidditch pitch, and delves into the Forbidden Forest, all tied together with a storyline that brings characters into the halls of Hogwarts.

While all of that might sound good on paper, seeing it in action is another matter entirely, which brings us to a new gameplay preview trailer that offers a general sweep of the various things players will do in the mobile title. The video doesn’t provide much context or any narrative for the modes on display, but it does highlight pretty much everything the game is offering, including some more social features like whaling on a monster in charms class or enjoying a bit of ballroom dancing.

Magic Awakened still has no release date yet, but it is slowly creeping its way to a new pre-registration milestone of 2M players. Perhaps the video preview below will intrigue you enough to be counted among that number.

