NetEase’s Harry Potter Magic Awakened TCG sings you a song in its latest video

Every good game needs a theme song (and arguably every bad game does as well). Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, the upcoming mobile MMOTCG from NetEase, Warner Bros., and Portkey Games, is certainly not one to be left out of the main theme loop, as shared in its latest cinematic video.

The song, Wands Up, is a pretty soaring affair of typical epic orchestral beats while the lyrics evoke a fight song vibe. Unfortunately, this video’s release is about the only news to report on the game otherwise: There still is no official release date for the TCG yet, and it’s still seeking to hit the 2 million pre-registrations mark.

Of all of the pieces of music created for an online game, this is certainly one of them, and you can listen to it below the cut.

