Imposter game Project Winter adds the Necromancer and the Immune

All of that sneakiness and “who ME?” pseudo-innocent acting when you got caught raiding a cookie jar as a kid now is well-suited to the deceitful environment of Project Winter. This multiplayer “imposter” game set in a frozen environment got even more tricksy this month with an update that added more social strategies than before.

The patch adds two new roles to the game (one for the base edition and one for the DLC), included more ways to gain buffs, and tossed in a different way to sabotage the cabin map.

The roles are the Necromancer (which “can resurrect dead players to convert them into their ranks”) and the Immune (which “suffers no effects from most global events”).