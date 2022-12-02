Amazon says its Fallout series won’t follow any of the games’ stories

What’s your favorite Fallout game? I am quite partial to Fallout 2, as it was a mainstay on my PC for over a year back in the day, although I’ve had a whole lot of fun in Fallout 76 these past few years and even enjoyed a tour through Fallout: New Vegas last year.

But no matter how you answer that question, you can’t create any expectations that Amazon is going to base its upcoming Fallout television series on your favorite entry. Bethesda’s Todd Howard said that Amazon is electing to write an original tale in the Fallout universe.

“When people wanted to make it a movie, they wanted to tell the story of Fallout 3 or tell the story of Fallout 4,” Howard said on podcast while blatantly ignoring any non-Bethesda-created entry. “For this, it was ‘Let’s do something that exists in the world of Fallout.’ It’s not retelling a game’s story. It’s basically an area of the map and like, Let’s tell a story here that fits in the world we built and doesn’t break any of the rules. It can reference things in the games, but isn’t a retelling of the games. It exists in the same world, but it’s its own unique thing, so it adds to it.”

The Fallout show is still a ways out, projected to arrive in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.