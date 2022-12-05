Black Desert Console closes its autumn seasonal servers

Seasons change, both in life and in Black Desert, as the latest update on the console version has officially shuttered the autumn seasonal servers and made all of the necessary arrangements that entails.

Naturally, this means that seasonal characters have been shuffled to normal characters and normal servers, which further means that season quests are closed, Tuvala gear that hasn’t been converted by players is automatically converted, seasonal items have been removed, and characters who didn’t complete the seasonal graduation quest will instead receive a Letter of Encouragement and Gift Box Full of Memories in their mailboxes. Finally, those with unused Black Spirit Passes will receive a refund of the pass’ pearl cost in their in-game mailboxes.