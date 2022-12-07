Blade & Soul releases the Dark Awakening update – here are the patch notes

The past several days have been spent by Blade & Soul talking up its Dark Awakening update, but now the talk is over and the update has gone live today, along with a set of patch notes that went live yesterday.

Of course, the notes detail all of the features in the update, like the Chimera Lab Demonsbane dungeon, the Darkweald auto-combat zone, and new accessories in the form of an Oculus necklace and gloves.

The notes also call attention to a new Winter Wonderland event running between now and January 11th that lets players purchase a Wonderland Rucksack in the Dragon Express for 100 gold and open it to receive a chance at various items and a guaranteed single piece of Wonderland Kit currency, which in turn can be spent on additional chests full of weapons, armor, and more, though naturally things cost more than just one Kit.