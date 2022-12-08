GTA Online teases Los Santos Drug Wars update for December 13

I’d be super happy if we never had to hear the words “drug war” ever again, but it’s an appropriate moniker for the new content poised to roll into Grand Theft Auto Online next week. Rockstar is calling this the first half of a two-parter that hits PC and console on December 13th.

“Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online. Caution: Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades. And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come.”

The press release doesn’t have much else, so we’re assuming the company plans a bigger reveal – who wants to bet we get a trailer drop at The Game Awards tonight?

Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13. Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: https://t.co/ofqO65jHxw pic.twitter.com/QZpdb7Xb5I — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2022