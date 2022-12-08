PSO2 New Genesis launches the first portion of December’s Hellfire Vanguard update

Want to explore a volcanic region? No? Sounds dangerous? Well then you’re going to miss out on Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis’ latest content update, The Hellfire Vanguard, the first portion of which released yesterday.

As we’ve noted previously, this new update will open up the volcanic region of Stia to players, along with new story and side quests, new Trainia and Battledia locations, invisible boxes to try and find, and a level cap raise to 70 with new skills to match.

The patch notes also point out other adjustments like an increased probability of a PSE Burst Encore when an area’s PSE level decreases, the ability to use teleporters while in combat, several UI updates, and a number of class updates that fall on the buff side of the balance scale. For everything that’s out today, there’s the aforementioned patch notes, the update’s landing site, and the video below.

