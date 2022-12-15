Amazon Games is working to develop and publish the next Tomb Raider title

Amazon Games might have had some trouble with getting its games to market and/or getting them to take off, but there’s some hope now because the company found a tomb. Specifically, they found the tomb where Square-Enix had buried the Tomb Raider franchise after deciding it no longer wanted those games, and so it is quite understandably raiding the heck out of that tomb. As a result, the company announced that it is working with Crystal Dynamics to develop and publish the next game in the franchise.

No details have been shared beyond the fact that the game will use Unreal Engine 5 and is clearly hoping to inherit the legacy of the last three major games, which were all critical and commercial successes. (That doesn’t mean the storyline will necessarily continue, to be fair.) Between this and the recent announcement of publishing for Blue Protocol, Amazon Games certainly seems to be banking hard on the positive prospects of publishing games rather than developing in-house.