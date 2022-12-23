Spiral Knights implores its players to save Winterfest yet again

Darn it, how many times now have the players of Spiral Knights saved Winterfest? Every year it’s all about saving Winterfest. At this point saving Winterfest is itself basically Winterfest. But it’s time for not-technically-Christmas once again, so players are tasked with saving the holiday by dealing with Grinchlins trying to ruin everybody’s fun. Because they’re little jerks who deserve a smack in the head, and the game allows you to work out that frustration by smacking the little jerks in the head.

Players can earn Red, Green, and White Winter Wishes for taking part in the Grinchlin-smacking antics, with each offering different items you can obtain via trades in the process. There’s also a full-on Grinchlin Assault mission for you to take on as well as Winterfest Prize Boxes you can earn through other means. In other words, there’s a whole lot of Winterfest stuff to get while you are ostensibly in the process of saving it. That’s a nice feeling. Unlike the feeling of that weird crypto buyout thing that some “fans” had planned.