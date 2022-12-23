War Thunder’s Apex Predators update adds multiple new vehicles including powerful new jets

What’s that screaming across the skies of War Thunder? Why, it’s a series of new fourth generation jets that arrived as part of this week’s Apex Predators update, which has several new vehicles and a bunch of new features for players to experience.

The titular Apex Predators in this patch are three new jets: the F-16, MiG-29, and Tornado, which are noted as some of the most powerful Tier VIII aircraft currently in the game. That said, there are multiple other vehicles on offer for other tiers and types, including ten new ground vehicles like the American M728 engineer tank, seven new naval ships that include five aircraft carriers, and updates to existing hardware like secondary weapon customization options for over 20 aircraft and helicopters.

On top of vehicular updates, the patch has brought on new audio goodies in the form of new songs and updated naval voice lines, a new Gold Quarry map and a wintry Snowy Poland map for ground battles, and the Winter Quest event that offers vehicles and cosmetics to earn. A changelog can be read here for all of the details.