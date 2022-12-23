MMO Year in Review: Microsoft has entered the chat (January 2022)

It’s that time again – the time when we look back over all the big stories of the year and round them up in one convenient place. If I’m being truthful, I do these recaps for myself as much as for anyone else since it’s so easy to forget everything that happened. So it’s tradition now: As we did in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, let’s take a tour back through our MMO coverage, one month a day for the next 12 days, to hit the highlights and frame our upcoming journey into 2023.

January 2022 was no slouch for major MMO and industry news; we got barely a few days of peace before the genre dropped the news that Microsoft was trying to buy Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion in a transparent move to help the latter company escape 2021’s legal and cultural dramas, all set against the backdrop of a unionization effort on the part of multiple factions of Acti-Blizz workers that has continued its narrative thread throughout the whole year. The news almost crowded out Sony’s plans to buy out Bungie as 2022 became the year of gaming companies eating each other alive.

MMO players also had no lack of choices for new games this month; we saw no less than Mortal Online 2, Broken Ranks, and the Kickstarted Zenith take their launch runs.

Here’s the whole recap from January of this past year, from our top news stories of the month to our best editorials.

