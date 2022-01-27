Elder Scrolls Online just announced the High Isle chapter and Legacy of the Bretons arc

During this afternoon’s big reveal stream, ZeniMax Online Studios announced The Elder Scrolls Online’s major content update for this year’s Legacy of the Bretons year-long theme, as teased, promised, and then leaked.

Yes, the next chapter will be called High Isle, and it will take place in an as-yet unexplored region of the Elder Scrolls universe: the Systres Archipelago, a zone reminiscent of the Mediterranean but with a medieval feudalistic society. As most ESO players probably know, High Isle is situated near Daggerfall and is the home of the Breton elite, a magically attuned race that descends from elves and man.

The story in High Isle will revolve around a peace summit called to end the Three Banners War. Of course, since this is Tamriel, the talks will inevitably be interrupted by forces seeking to gain some sort of political advantage or other. This contrarian group has been identified as The Ascendant Order.

Besides the additional story content, High Isle will continue to flesh out last year’s companion system, introducing two new potential cohorts: Ember the Khajiit and Isobel the Breton. Also, a new card game called Tales of Tribute will be added (a la Gwent in the Witcher titles) that battle-weary players can partake in for awards such as housing furniture and transmute stones.

High Isle will be available on June 6th for PC, Mac and Stadia and June 21st for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. In the meantime, we’ll see The Ascending Tide DLC (along with update 33) hit the PTS January 31st, with PC/Mac/Stadia launch March 14th and console launch on March 29th; it adds two new dungeons leading into the chapter itself.

Players who pre-purchase will immediately receive the Palefrost Elk mount, and if you pre-purchase before April 4, you will also receive the Palefrost Fawn Pet. And the best part? You can enjoy both today! pic.twitter.com/n3IL6xKyho — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 27, 2022

(Press release follows) Announced at The Elder Scrolls Online 2022 Global Reveal stream, this year’s adventure will showcase The Legacy of the Bretons. Featuring a never-before-seen world in The Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Chapter will launch on June 6, 2022 for PC/MAC and Stadia, while the Chapter will make its Xbox and PlayStation console debut on June 21, 2022. In High Isle, ESO’s more than 20 million players will experience an island paradise steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament grounds. The story of this year’s Chapter focuses on political intrigue, and High Isle is the perfect getaway destination for alliance delegates to take on peace talks that would put an end to the Three Banners War. While the summit is hosted by the noble Society of the Steadfast, players should beware of The Ascendant Order and their chaotic motives. A previously unexplored region, the Systres Archipelago takes inspiration from the beautiful, windswept shores of the Mediterranean. Here lies the stunning world of High Isle, home of the Bretons, descendants of both humans and elves. The social elite live in the feudalistic society of Gonfalon Bay, the center point of all political dealings on High Isle. Above all, ruthlessness is a virtue here, so players will have to watch their backs! Last year, ESO brought Companions to players, and in 2022, ZeniMax Online Studios is doubling down on the system. Players will have access to two all-new companions, Ember, a Khajiit who grew up on the streets and has a knack for magic, and Isobel, a Breton and aspiring knight who feels called to do right by players. Also new in 2022 is a brand-new card game called Tales of Tribute, playable within the world of ESO. Invented in High Isle, this is a unique, resource-building game complete with PvP and PvE. Players can even increase their rank through Tales’ own leveling system. Plus, there are cool rewards to be unlocked like furnishings, transmute stones, and even advancing a storyline by competing against specific NPCs around the world. As part of our base game patch and coinciding with the launch of High Isle, players can look forward to Spanish text translations arriving on June 6 for PC/MAC and Stadia and June 21 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. While voiceovers will remain in English all legacy, current, and future in-game texts and subtitles will be translated into Spanish. Players can pre-purchase the new Chapter through the ESO Store, retailer or platform store of their choice. High Isle releases June 6, 2022 for PC/MAC and Stadia, and June 21, 2022 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

