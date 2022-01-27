Elder Scrolls Online will reveal its next chapter today, though it already kinda leaked

The Elder Scrolls Online will reveal the details of its year-long storyline and its anchor chapter today as planned at 3 p.m. EDT on Twitch.ZeniMax already scooped itself on part of the announcement, as last night the official Twitter account leaked an upcoming marketing giveaway for the game that showed a promotional still and the name of the chapter. In the interests of not spoiling it, we’ll just link to it, but we’ll go so far as to say the words were already on your lips since we’d used them in our own headline a few weeks ago in an educated guess. So it’s not the most devastating self-inflicted leak ever. We’ve seen much worse in the last year.
Either way, we’ll be watching at 3 p.m. EST when the show goes live; you can watch it yourself along with us.
Get ready to discover what adventures await in this year’s Chapter and year-long saga during the #ESO 2022 Global Reveal Event, streaming live on Twitch January 27 at 3pm EST/8pm GMT. https://t.co/k0Y9ClFNlc pic.twitter.com/8BTeLHPba2
— The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 5, 2022
Source: Official site, Reddit
Advertisement