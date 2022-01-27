Elder Scrolls Online will reveal its next chapter today, though it already kinda leaked

By
Bree Royce
-
    
The Elder Scrolls Online will reveal the details of its year-long storyline and its anchor chapter today as planned at 3 p.m. EDT on Twitch.

Unfortunately, it appears as if ZeniMax already scooped itself on part of the announcement, as last night the official Twitter account leaked an upcoming marketing giveaway for the game that showed a promotional still and the name of the chapter. In the interests of not spoiling it, we’ll just link to it, but we’ll go so far as to say the words were already on your lips since we’d used them in our own headline a few weeks ago in an educated guess. So it’s not the most devastating self-inflicted leak ever. We’ve seen much worse in the last year.

Either way, we’ll be watching at 3 p.m. EST when the show goes live; you can watch it yourself along with us.

Source: Official site, Reddit
