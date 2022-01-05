Elder Scrolls Online has begun teasing what looks like a High Isles Breton-centric chapter

If you follow The Elder Scrolls Online on Twitter, you probably noticed some of the cryptic teases about the game’s next chapter and year-long plot showing water and boats. ZeniMax Online Studios has added a longer tease to the mix today with a brief trailer – note the use of the word “adventure” in the clips too.
“Across a vast sea awaits 2022’s newest adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online. The coming year will satisfy a desire of Elder Scrolls fans everywhere by introducing a never-before-seen world and a tale that has yet to be told.”
Players were already assuming that we’re destined to get a Breton-themed chapter that takes us to the High Isles since the teasing about the next chapter and its location began back in December, and the armor and architecture on display in the video today back that assumption up. But uh… boats would be new!
ZeniMax is dropping much more during its January 27th Twitch stream; the studio promises to “reveal a never-before-seen world, its stories, and culture of The Elder Scrolls Online.”
IS IT FINALLY BOAT LEAGUE?! Wait…this isn’t PoE.
Neato. I hope we get more “boat” content. Like, actually on boats in the water, though not sailing (though that might be cool!). There was a mission where you go on a boat and have a little battle with another ship, cannons are firing off and you avoid the red spots on the deck. You fight off invaders. There’s a giant sea serpent you need to shoot ballista’s at to defeat. HOLY SHIT IT WAS COOL!
Now is the time when I lament that trying to catch up with years and years of content so I can play the shiny new things when they’re ready sucks…while realizing how silly that is since having such a wealth of content to play through is freakin rad.