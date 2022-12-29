MMO Year in Review: Smedleyfaire (July 2022)

New World, which had been suffering playerbase losses all year, began its resurge in July of 2022, thanks to its Medleyfaire update and event, which infused the game with playable music.

Meanwhile, Blizzard promised to bring back BlizzCon but abandoned Heroes of the Storm, Pantheon scored $2.4M in funding, and we welcomed Chimeraland, Noah’s Heart, and Multiversus to the online gaming stage. Riot Games also made final its $100M settlement to its sexual harassment and discrimination victims, which made the one-year anniversary of Activision-Blizzard’s similar scandal, resolution for which the company has fought at every step, even more poignant.

Read on for the whole recap from July of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF JULY 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF JULY 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW